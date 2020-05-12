Former home of ‘Ye Olde Alpha’ demolished in remodel

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Remodeling is currently underway at the former location of ‘Ye Olde Alpha’ in Woodsdale.
Property owner, Herk Sparachane, demolished the former restaurant portion of the building on Monday.
Sparachane plans to reopen the establishment under a new name, in addition to a brand new kitchen and outdoor patio.
Latest Posts:
- Ohio retailers set to reopen Tuesday; outdoor dining next up
- Ohio County BOE welcomes next president
- 7 Sports Zone Flashback, Nailers Advance To Conference Finals
- Pres. Trump leads Biden, has more enthusiastic base, new Ohio Nexstar/Emerson poll shows
- WV Air National Guard announces Wednesday flyover schedule to honor healthcare workers