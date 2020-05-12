Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Former home of 'Ye Olde Alpha' demolished in remodel

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Remodeling is currently underway at the former location of ‘Ye Olde Alpha’ in Woodsdale.

Property owner, Herk Sparachane, demolished the former restaurant portion of the building on Monday.

Sparachane plans to reopen the establishment under a new name, in addition to a brand new kitchen and outdoor patio.

