A former Ohio County teacher was arraigned on a felony charge of sexual abuse by a parent, guard, custodian or a person of trust to a child.

NOW: Elizabeth Harbert is in court this morning. She is a former Ohio County teacher that was arraigned on a felony charge of sexual abuse by a parent, guard, custodian, or a person of trust to a child. She is wishing to enter into a guilty plea. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/rAzvOMqa18 — Taylor Long (@TaylorWTRF) August 13, 2019

Elizabeth Harbert was sentenced to no less then one and no more than five years in a woman’s correctional facility.

Harbert will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

Judge Olejasz accepted Harberts guilty plea of sexual assault in the third degree.

NEW: Judge Olejasz has accepted her guilty plea of sexual assault in the third degree. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/jbHCxuDnYl — Taylor Long (@TaylorWTRF) August 13, 2019

