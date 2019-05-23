Former Ohio State diving coach pleaded guilty to sexual battery charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Ohio State University Dive Club coach pleaded guilty on Thursday to sexual battery charges.

William Anthony Bohonyi, Jr., 33, is accused of having sex with a minor who was a member of the OSU Diving Club.

Bohonyi pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced on Thursday.

“This diving coach used his position to prey upon a minor who was a student-athlete with the OSU Diving Club,” O’Brien said.

In 2014, Bohonyi was a coach for The Ohio State University Dive Club.

Court documents stated the sexual relationship with the minor started back in July 2014.

Records show the minor was a member of the OSU dive club where Bohonyi coached. Authorities say Bohonyi had sex with the minor at least three times and that he took pictures or video of the sex act.

The university learned of sexual misconduct allegations involving Bohonyi on Aug. 10, 2014, and placed Bohonyi on administrative leave that same day, according to O’Brien.

An administrative investigation was opened that resulted in his termination from OSU on Aug. 29, 2014, and OSU Police did a criminal investigation, according to O’Brien.

Bohonyi is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12 in courtroom 5B at 345 S. High St. in downtown Columbus, according to O’Brien.