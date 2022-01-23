Four arrested on drug charges in Weirton after police search bar

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four people are in the Northern Regional Jail on drug charges after Weirton police searched a bar on Main St.

On Friday afternoon, police say they acted on a search warrant at the Den of Foxes, arresting:

Davon Kasseem Malik James of Weirton, for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance;

Raheem Tarik Lewis, of Waterberg, Connecticut, for conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance;

Daquan Darryl-Marquis Selby, of New York, New York, for conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance; and

Tara Lance-Ogburn, of Georgetown, South Carolina, for possession of a fraudulent access device and possession of a drug abuse instrument.

Following the search, officers found narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

All four were arraigned at the Hancock County Magistrate Court.

Weirton Police were assisted by the West Virginia State Police and the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug Task Force in executing the search warrant.