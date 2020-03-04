Fourth Ward candidates will debate at Temple Shalom

WOODSDALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Candidates running for Wheeling City Council are gearing up for election season.

With no incumbent running for the Fourth Ward, Temple Shalon is hosting a debate forum for the public.

I think that because all the questions will come the crowd, people can either email us at the temple or fill out the cards when they come that evening and submit. All the questions will be from residents who will be voting in the election. What is it that we want from our representatives? The people will get a voice. rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom

Crissy Clutter, Jeff Knierim and Jerry Sklavounakis are all candidates for the Fourth Ward.

The debate forum will take place Wesnesday, March 10 at Temple Shalom. The debate kicks off at 7 p.m.

