Franciscan University recaps March for Life rally

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Each year, alumni, students and faculty of Franciscan University embark on an overnight journey to the nation’s capitol for the annual March for Life rally.

Nearly 500 students and hundreds more within the Franciscan University family attended the 47th March for Life rally on Jan. 24.

Their day began with Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, followed by the rally at noon.

Following the rally, Franciscan University President, Father Dave Pivonka, lead students on the march to Constitution Avenue.

At Franciscan, we are forming a generation of young people who understand that every person is made in the image of God, that every person — born and unborn — should be treated with love and respect, and that every person has a right to life. Father Dave Pivonka, Franciscan University, President

It also turned out to be a rally for pro-life supporters when President Donald Trump became the first U.S. President to attend and speak at March for Life.

