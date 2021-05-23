From a mascot controversy to imploding smokestacks: Check out last week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – From some of the country’s top officials investigating problems at a West Virginia V.A. hospital to an implosion that changed a local community, here are last week’s top headlines.

Weirton’s police chief described it as tragic when talking about a stabbing that lead to a father’s death on Wednesday.

Chief Charlie Kush said Weirton Police were called to a home on Glencarin Road. When they arrived, they found 54-year-old Jeff Kittle stabbed to death. His 21-year-old son Justin Michael Kittle was arrested and faces second degree murder charges.

V.A. Secretary Denis McDonough was in Clarksburg, West Virginia this week, visiting the Louis A. Johnson V.A. Medical Center.

This comes a week after Reta Mays was sentenced for murdering seven veterans at that hospital. He was joined by Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin and Congressman David McKinley. Since Mays’ guilty plea, the federal government settled civil suits with the families of 10 victims.

A mascot removal has some Weirton parents, students and community members furious, so much so that they took to protest.

A cartoon version of the “Red Rider” logo was removed by Weir High’s principal. However, it did not go through the Hancock County Board of Education because the mascot is technically unofficial. The “W” is the official school logo. Some say it’s been around for decades, but others feel the image is racist and support the Principal’s decision to stop using the image.

In Yorkville, residents watched the last structures of the former Wheeling-Pittsburgh steel mill turn to rubble.

Two smokestacks were brought down with a controlled implosion. A small crowd came to say goodbye to remnants of the steel era. Mayor Dana Brown told 7News the property is being cleared with the intent to repurpose for industrial and commercial business.

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, 7News wants to let anyone struggling to know they’re not alone.

Many of our viewers know 7News anchor Kathryn Ghion welcomed a baby last year. What you don’t know is that she spent many months after that battling with postpartum anxiety and OCD. Coming forward and admitting you need help for depression, anxiety or really anything isn’t easy, but they’re the uncomfortable conversations we must have.

