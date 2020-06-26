“From Protest to Table Talk” Forum to Spark Change in Black American Community

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a way for people to spark change in the black American community rather than just turning to protests on the streets.

“From Protest to Table Talk” is a series that just started tonight with the NAACP.

Almost 30 people turned up. Many of them are leaders in the black American Community, including a lot of firsts.

Eugene Saunders and Owens Brown was the first black Mayor for the city of Moundsville and the first black president of the West Virginia State NAACP, respectively.

It was a two-hour-long table talk that participants hope will show others how much the black American community is thriving.

“it’s important that our community realizes we are all in this together, and we look at it that way. We just want to assess ourselves, so we can do our part, and that’s important because when we do our part, the total community thrives.” Darryl Clausell, Wheeling Branch NAACP President

The table talk had a power point on black American history that eventually ended with a swat analysts.

