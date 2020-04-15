Frontier Communications files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Frontier Communications announced that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in an effort to reduce its debt by more than $10 billion.

In a press release, the company says it has entered into a restructuring agreement with bondholders representing more than 75% of its $11 billion in outstanding unsecured bonds.

“With this agreement with our bondholders, we can now focus on executing our strategy to drive operational efficiencies and position our business for long-term growth,” said Frontier President and CEO Bernie Han.

If the plan is approved by a bankruptcy judge, Frontier’s liquidity will total over $1.1 billion, which will help with the company’s operational and restructuring needs.

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia issued the following statement in response to the Frontier Chapter 11 bankruptcy:

“Frontier has made the Commission aware of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The Company stated in a letter to the Commission that the Chapter 11 filing will not interrupt any service to residential, business or wholesale consumers; will not impact Frontier’s ability to provide voice or data service in the state; and will not impact Frontier’s provision of 911 services throughout its service territory. The Company further stated the Chapter 11 filing will not result in a change to the rates or terms of service provided to customers or offered to prospective customers in the normal course of business.

Frontier emphasized to the Commission that it is not going out of business, but in fact was taking these steps to position the company for long term success. It further stressed that the eventual reorganization of Frontier through the bankruptcy process was ultimately expected to improve the company’s financial and operational status and enable Frontier to enhance its services to its customers.”

PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane stated, “All Frontier customers need to know that the bankruptcy filing will not affect their service. The Commission will be closely monitoring this proceeding to ensure that West Virginians will not see any disruption of service.”

Frontier has established a dedicated webpage at: http://frontierrestructuring.com to provide additional information regarding the restructuring and Chapter 11 process.