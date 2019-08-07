GC&P Development LLC bringing more development to Ohio County

GC&P Development LLC announced a proposal for the development of a significant parcel of vacant land in the City of Wheeling measuring in excess of 100 acres, located along SR 88.

The Mixed-Use Village will reportedly include :

Office /educational/medical/ institutional Class A space; boutique retail shops; restaurants; grocery store; drug store; movie theatre; hotel; and residential areas that would offer assisted living and townhomes.

The project is said to incorporate many “Green Features” including extensive bike /nature trails and an arboretum.

GC&P Development says the project will also benefit the local economy through the creation of new jobs; an increased tax base; improvements to the Rt. 88 Corridor; utility infrastructure improvements; and an overall improvement of the area and in the quality of life available to the region.

According to officials with the company, this proposal has been presented to the City of Wheeling for consideration– it will be discussed during the Planning Commission Meeting next week.