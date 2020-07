The city of Glen Dale has not had a 4th of July parade like this until this year.

All Glen Dale Fire Departments were a part of it, plus some locals bicycling. They started near John Marshal High School, turned down 13th street and eventually headed north on Tomlinson street. The Parade ended at the Glen Dale Park.

Organizers say they appreciated it as the community just watched the parade from inside their homes due to the Pandemic.