Glen Dale residents come out for Community Family Fun Night

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Glen Dale community and surrounding areas came out in full force to celebrate just being able to be together again this evening.

A Community Family Fun Night at the city’s park featured several food trucks. After getting a bite to eat, local bands Pocket Change and Crazy Horse entertained the crowds. The pool was also open for free swimming.

It was all sponsored by Magistrate Zachary Allman to benefit Kathy’s House Foundation, which had a special announcement they couldn’t wait to share with the crowd, and with us here at 7news.