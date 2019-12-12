Gold, Khourey & Turak honor veterans at 17th annual Christmas tree lighting

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The holiday spirit was alive and well in Moundsville tonight as nearly 200 people attended Gold, Khourey and Turak’s 17th annual Christmas tree lighting.

It all began with the Moundsville Fire Department escorting Santa down Tomlinson Avenue to the law office, where he was greeted by local kids. They followed Santa inside and enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies.

In addition, the OPUS Music Club sang Christmas carols throughout the event. All of the fun was for a great cause.

“We are a part of the community and we like to give back to the community,” said GK&T attorney Teena Miller. “We like to be involved in the community. Every year, we always have a special person light our tree for us. This year, we invited Helping Heroes to light our tree and it’s very near and dear to my heart. As a veteran’s wife who has been through two deployments with my husband and my family, we actively support veterans and we’re happy to have Helping Heroes here. We actually have a donation to give to them as well.”

This year, Santa was delighted to see a 17-foot Christmas tree that was brought in from the Pike Vue Tree Farm in Wellsburg.