Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Dedication takes place Saturday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A dedication is taking place Saturday morning for the Wheeling WV Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Heritage Port.

West Virginia native, Hershel “Woody” Williams will also partake in the dedication.

Williams is also the remaining Medal of Honor recipient for the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.

Vice Mayor, Chad Thelman, Marine Veteran, John Nanny, chairman of the Hershel “Woody” Williams Scholarship Foundation and Gold Star Families will attend the ceremony.

The dedication is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m.

