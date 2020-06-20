High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Good luck, Andrew! Bridgeport teen heads to HS Fishing World Championship

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio Valley teen is currently on his way to the High School World Bass Fishing Championship.

16-year-old Andrew Billos went last year also, coming in third overall!

It’s not too often that you get a 16-year-old boy that gets to fish two world championships in less than a year.

George Billos, Andrew’s dad

Andrew, a junior at Bridgeport High School, has been fishing for most of his life.

Since I was about 3 years old.

Andrew Billos, Bridgeport resident

His dad taught him, but George admits his son has passed him up.

My dad always told me there’s three things that come into play when fishing. You gotta have patience, perseverance and persistence.

Andrew Billos, Bridgeport resident

College scholarships were previously limited to three sports, but that is no longer the case.

Football, baseball—that seems to be what it used to be. But it’s not that way anymore. With the fishing industry growing as big as it has, there’s a lot of colleges offering scholarships.

George Billos, Andrew’s dad

Now on his way to the world championship in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, Andrew says he’s not nervous, and he doesn’t have a lucky charm.

I show up and I do my thing. Just fish and see how it plays out.

Andrew Billos, Bridgeport resident

Maybe calmness is his superpower.

You gotta be very aware of your surroundings. And you can’t jerk around. You can’t be too jerky. You can’t be stiff. You got to just focus.

Andrew Billos, Bridgeport resident

The championship is Wednesday, June 23 through June 27.

A overall total of $3 million in scholarships will be awarded at the event.

Good luck, Andrew! Stay tuned for a followup story



