Check Your Numbers; Mega Millions jackpot grows to $490 million; Powerball drawing Wednesday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot has gotten bigger.

No one matched all the winning numbers Tuesday night.

The jackpot is now estimated to be $490 million for Friday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 20-43-51-55-57 with a megaplier of 4.

The Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $410 million.

The drawing is Wednesday night at 11 p.m.

