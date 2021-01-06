CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot has gotten bigger.
No one matched all the winning numbers Tuesday night.
The jackpot is now estimated to be $490 million for Friday’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 20-43-51-55-57 with a megaplier of 4.
The Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $410 million.
The drawing is Wednesday night at 11 p.m.
- Vaccine will be available to some members of the general public soon in Ohio
- Dr. Dre says he’s ‘doing great’, will be home soon after suffering brain aneurysm
- Audits: Ohio made near-perfect tally of presidential results
- Check Your Numbers; Mega Millions jackpot grows to $490 million; Powerball drawing Wednesday night
- Crews on scene at a fire in Bellaire