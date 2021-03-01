Gov. Justice Hopes To Loosen More Restrictions Later This Week

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, hinted that more restrictions could be loosened later this week.

Gov. Justice said, “As we go forward, maybe as early as this week, we will be looking at the possibility of lessening some of the guidelines that are in place. “

When asked about what guidelines could be reduced, Gov. Justice said it’s premature to say what ones would be on the table.

“All businesses must continue to follow our guidelines and all other safety guidelines even though there are several restrictions we’ve lessened,” said Gov. Justice.