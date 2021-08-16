Gov. Justice places West Virginia under state of preparedness

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. The U.S. Department of Justice has weighed in on a new West Virginia law that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports, asserting in a court filing Thursday, June 17, 2021, that the ban violates federal law. Justice signed the bill despite warnings from some lawmakers that the NCAA could retaliate and decide not to hold college tournaments in the state. Justice had said that while it concerned him that the state could miss out on a sporting event, he believed the benefits of the law “way outweigh the bad part of it.” (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

On Monday, Gov. Justice announced that he has issued a State of Preparedness in advance of additional rain forecasted to affect West Virginia this week from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

This State of Preparedness covers all 55 counties and allows for the mobilization of resources to assist with preparation for any potential flooding or other storm-related damage.

Additionally, the Governor has instructed all State agencies to exercise their appropriate authorities associated with this State of Preparedness.

The Governor stands ready to declare a State of Emergency for all areas that the Division of Emergency Management deems necessary.