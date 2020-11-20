Gov. Wolf to veto bills on carrying, selling guns amid disasters

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says he will veto legislation heading that would repeal long-standing laws intended to control the carrying of guns and prevent officials from shutting down firearms sales during disaster emergencies declared by a governor.
The bills are the latest to pass the Republican Legislature that sought to limit the Democratic governor’s powers during the existing coronavirus disaster emergency and beyond.
Wolf’s office says declarations help the administration fight the public health crises and don’t affect rights.
One bill would repeal a provision that allows the governor to suspend sales during an emergency.
The other would prevent firearms businesses from being shuttered.
