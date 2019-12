WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Candidates across the mountain state are ramping up their campaigns as West Virginia heads into election year.

Governor hopeful, Ben Salango, made his first campaign stop in Wheeling Tuesday to meet with potential voters at Undo’s

In 2016, Salango co-founded Preston and Salango, a Charleston-based law firm.

The democratic candidate also serves as a member of the Kanawha County Commission.

Visit bensalango.com for additional information on his campaign.

