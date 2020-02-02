Governor candidate Woody Thrasher brings campaign to Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Republican candidate for West Virginia Governor is visiting the Friendly City on Sunday.

Woody Thrasher, along with staff and volunteers, are going door-to-door throughout downtown Wheeling and introducing the Harrison County native.

Potential state voters will also be able to voice their concerns to the 2020 candidate.

Thrasher previously served as the West Virginia Secretary of Commerce under Gov. Jim Justice.

For full story, tune-in to WTRF-ABC and WTRF-CBS at 6 p.m.

Latest Posts: