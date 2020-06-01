Grand Vue Park reopens with exclusive deals to state residents

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – ‘Wild and Wonderful’ has been the Mountain State’s motto for years. But, it’s never been more exciting to get out and explore the state until now. So, after months of being cooped up in your house, 7News is showing you one of the Ohio Valley’s best places to experience just how wild and wonderful West Virginia really is.

Grand Vue Park in Marshall County lives up to their name. The park is home to some of the most amazing and grand views across the mountain state. And because parks officially have the green light to open cabins and activities again, we stopped in to see what precautions they’re taking and what you can expect when you arrive.

Although you’ve always been able to walk the property at Grand Vue, many of the amenities were shut down due to the coronavirus. But now, many are back open, and the list of summer activities available is beginning to grow once again.

We wanted to get the playgrounds, trails, mountain biking and those kind of activities open. Disc Golf and all of that stuff has been open pretty much the whole time through. So, for us, it’s making sure we maintain the grounds so people can still come and enjoy nature and be a pretty sight for themselves, and for their families to get out and take a walk out of the house. CRAIG WHITE – GENERAL MANAGER, GRAND VUE PARK

But not everything is open just yet. The pool is on track for next weekend, but they’re looking for more lifeguards. As for the famous zipline…

With all that stuff happening, training got pushed back. So, that’s what you see these guys doing here now. They’re going through this training program so they can reopen on June 6 and be back up to full strength. CRAIG WHITE – GENERAL MANAGER, GRAND VUE PARK

But there’s much more that Grand Vue Park can offer for you and your family this summer. In fact, they’re working on reintroducing weddings, restaurants, and outdoor exercise soon. So, get your summer bucket list ready because the park is even offering deals.

So, it’s 30 percent off to all residents in the state of West Virginia to stay here in the park in the cabins. Whether it’s a weekend, a week long, or just a night in a tree top villa or something like that. So, we are going to follow suit with that. Just follow that promo code ‘WVSTRONG’ and we’ll take care of you. CRAIG WHITE – GENERAL MANAGER, GRAND VUE PARK

White stresses the park is following all guidelines recommended by the CDC and the governor’s office. That includes face coverings, and cleaning common surfaces daily.

We’re here for you. So, when you’re ready to get out and fuel something different and just get out of the house and walk, it’s easy to social distance when you’re outside. CRAIG WHITE – GENERAL MANAGER, GRAND VUE PARK

Grand Vue is also gearing up for live outdoor concerts at the Vue Bar and Grille on June 19 and 26.

For a full list of activities and more information on park, you can visit their website.

Latest Posts: