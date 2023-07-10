NORTHERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WTRF) –

New mental health services are coming soon to both WVU Medicine Wheeling and Reynolds Memorial Hospitals.

It is made possible by a $2.25 million dollar grant from the Renner Foundation.



Monday, hospital officials unveiled their plan, to be called the Renner Behavioral Health Program. They say it will help remove the hesitation people often have when it comes to seeking help for their mental health.

“We have an inpatient unit at Reynolds for behavioral health but the outpatient behavioral health side if really lacking. And this money will allow us to start to integrate behavioral health services within our primary care practices.” Doug Harrison, President, WVU Medicine Wheeling & Reynolds Memorial Hospitals

“So this is going to allow us to embed mental health professionals in the primary care offices so that if, with your physician in your yearly appointment, there’s an identified need for some behavioral health services, that we have a clinician who’s there in real time and help you to work through those and begin to start the process.” Tony Martinelli, Chief Operating Officer, WVU Medicine Reynolds

“What we’re going to add to our team is at least one psychiatrist, and then three behavioral health clinicians, social workers or licensed professional counselors. They’ll provide the direct care, the individual and the group therapy.” Deacon Paul Lim, Vice Pres. for Admission Integration, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital