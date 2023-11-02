(WTRF) Green Day is back on tour in North America next year with the Saviors Tour and will make a stop in Pittsburgh.

Green Day will be on tour with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas and will be in Pittsburgh on September 1, 2024 at PNC Park.

Presale for tickets begin on Wednesday November 8th at 10am.

You must sign up for a mailing list to get the code for pre-sale tickets, to get access click here.

Tickets go one sale to the public on November 10 at 10am.

Green Day recently released a new single called “The American Dream Is Killing Me” which is off their new album Saviors which will be released on January 19, 2024