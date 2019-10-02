Green Party candidate for 2020 election speaks at WLU

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Green Party candidate, Howie Hawkins, launched 2020 Presidential campaign earlier this year.

Hawkins paid a visit to West Liberty University Tuesday evening to discuss his campaign for independent working-class politics.

He was recognized as the first U.S. candidate to campaign for a Green New Deal in 2010.

Hawkins was also a Green Party candidate for governor of New York in 2010, 2014 and 2018.