Greggsville United Methodist rummage sale benefits long time member

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Greggsville United Methodist Church is hosting a fundraiser to help a long time member.

Karen Grimes has been a member of the church for decades. She recently had surgery in Morgantown and is now recovering in Peterson Rehabilitation center.

The church is making an effort to help her out with medical expenses. Tomorrow is their soup and rummage sale.

Other members say Karen has been so involved in restoring the church. They say it’s their turn to help her.

Karen has been so involved in this. With everything that has been going on with this. The roof the siding even the painting outside we’ve all been there. In return we want to do her a favor. She is just a sweet heart to everybody that meets her. She’d be there for anybody that needed it. This time it’s our place to be there for her. Kathy Byard | Greggsville United Methodist Church

There is going to be tons of good stuff. Plus plenty of homemade soup, chili, and baked goods.

It’s Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm at Greggsville United Methodist Church which is located on GC&P Road.