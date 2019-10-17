Grow OV Public Market to open this weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A new and exciting store is coming to the Ohio Valley!

It’s a Public Market and it’s being run by Grow Ohio Valley.

The idea has been on the books for Grow Ohio Valley for years, but it became official two years ago. Since then they’ve been meeting with Farmers across the Ohio Valley to promote their idea and get them on board.

The market will provide consumers with local produce, meat, cheese, bread, and other natural items to create a full-service market.

The market’s goal is to allow 80 percent of the profit to return to the farmers, allowing just enough to keep the lights on at the store.

“When you spend your money with a local farmer, it contributes to a reverberating economic prosperity.” Danny Swan, Grow Ohio Valley Executive Director

“Then coming soon, this wont be open on the 19th, but it’s a couple weeks behind. We’ll have a deli that’s going to have made to order breakfast and lunches and grab and go options. So, we’ll source those locally and seasonally as well.” Eleanor Swan, Director of Special Projects Grow Ohio Valley

They open Saturday, October 19 at 8:00 and begin celebrations at noon with a pig roast, free yoga, and much more.