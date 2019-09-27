Growing concern for homeless as winter months approach

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Following several developments in the Friendly City, there is a growing concern among local social services agencies for the homeless.

The first blow was the recent closing of Hillcrest.

Every day is different here. We never get the same amount of people or the same group of people, but now we’re seeing people who may have been in Hillcrest.” Becky Shilling-Rodocker, Executive Director of he Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling

Then, the policy change at the Wheeling Salvation Army, which puts women and children at risk during the winter.

Thinking that women and children are the most vulnerable population this winter and could be out in the elements is heartbreaking. Becky Shilling-Rodocker, Executive Director of he Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling

Agencies, such as the Soup Kitchen, YSS, Catholic Charities, Project Hope and Health Right will continue to offer food and shelter during the daytime.

However, once night falls, officials worry how those basic necessities will be met.