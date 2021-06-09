Guernsey County Man Arrested in 1986 Texas Cold Case

Law enforcement out of Texas have arrested two suspects, one who is a Guernsey County man, in connection with a Texas murder that has remained unsolved for over 30 years.

Mark Gatten, 57, became a suspect in a cold case investigation initiated by the Texas Rangers, a division within that state’s Department of Public Safety.

In March, the Rangers reviewed the 1986 death of 56-year-old Charles Robert Hardin, which occurred near Canyon Lake, Texas. Evidence in the case led investigators to Gatten and a second suspect, Tracey Loy, 56, of St. George, Utah.

On May 26, law enforcement obtained an arrest warrant for Gatten after he was located in Ohio. He is currently awaiting extradition to Texas, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The combination of modern forensic technology and old-fashioned detective work can solve cold cases, even when there are many years and miles separating the culprits and their crimes,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “BCI is proud to partner with law enforcement within Ohio and beyond.”