Hall of Fame golfer, Wheeling native honored at basketball game

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Liberty – Wheeling University rivalry heats on Sunday.

However, the spotlight will shift when the Cardinals honor their Head Women’s Golf Coach at halftime.

Sue Vail is an eight-time West Virginia Women’s Champion and won the West Virginia Senior Amateur six times.

Vail also enjoyed success in the USGA Women’s Amateur and many other national golfing events.

The Wheeling native was recently inducted into the West Virginia State Golf Hall of Fame and is also an inductee of the Dapper Dan Club and Ohio Valley Legends of Golf.

The Cardinals placed third in the 2019 MEC Women’s Golf Championship under the leadership of Head Coach Sue Vail.

