Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Hancock County man admits to drug and firearms charges

Local News

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Lavel L. Hicks, of Weirton, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 37 months for drug and firearms charges, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Hicks, age 44, pled guilty to two counts of “Distribution of Cocaine Base,” four counts of “Distribution of Cocaine Hydrochloride,” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm” in May 2019. Hicks admitted to distributing the drugs in November and December 2017 and December 2018 in Brook and Hancock Counties. Hicks, having previously been convicted or murder in the second degree in Brooke County Circuit Court, also possessed a 9mm pistol.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danae DeMasi-Lemon prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Christmas In July

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter