Hancock County Sheriff’s Department paints a clearer picture of active shooter incident in a press release; names revealed

Hancock County officials have released a statement regarding the shootings that occurred last night. You can read it in full below

On Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at approximately 7:41 PM, the Hancock County 911 received a call where it was reported that there was a female shot at a residence on Judge Drive. Officers responded to the scene where they found Sandra Brown, age 58, of 89 Judge Drive deceased inside the residence. They also found a second subject who had also been shot who was still alive. Travis Choina, age 31, also of Judge Drive was transported to a local hospital and then later transferred to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Approximately Fifteen (15) minutes later at 7:56 PM, Hancock County 911 received a call of an active shooter on Clearview Street where a subject drove through their yard and shot their residence multiple times and she was shot in the stomach. Catherine Podolak, age 53 of 189 Clearview Avenue sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen while Ronald Perrine and James Lloyd sustained injuries as a result of shrapnel caused by the shots fired at and into the residence. The suspect then fled the scene but not before the caller was able to get a description of the vehicle and the identity of the shooter now known to law enforcement as Michael Angelo McClanahan, age 45 of 89 Judge Drive. Michael McClanahan is the significant other of Sandra Brown and they share a child together.

At 8:09 PM, Hancock County 911 received another call from Carriage Court where a resident reported that a male (Michael McClanahan) in a two-tone truck was holding a pistol and doing donuts, the caller reported that the vehicle was leaving the trailer court.

At 8:11 PM, a Hancock County Deputy Sheriff observed the vehicle traveling north on Veterans Boulevard and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle then turned onto Locust Hill Road where it collided with a residence. At this point the Deputy Sheriff encountered McClanahan as he was still presenting a threat and also known to be armed, the Deputy then shot McClanahan and immediately after the shooting the officer provided first aid and summoned emergency medical personnel. Two (2) firearms were removed from McClanahan and his vehicle, one being a .25 semi-automatic pistol and the other a double barrel 12 gauge shotgun. McClanahan was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh, where McClanahan is recovering from his wound.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shootings on Judge Drive and Clearview Avenue and the investigation into the Officer involved shooting was turned over to the WV State Police.

This investigation is ongoing to determine the relationships between the individuals and to determine a possible motive.

Agencies providing assistance included; the Chester Police Department; New Cumberland Police Department; Weirton Police Department; East Liverpool City Police Department; Saline Township (Ohio);

Brooke County Sheriff’s Office; WV State Police, WV NRP and the ATF. Fire departments from; New Manchester; the City of Chester and New Cumberland. Ambulances from Hancock County and Northstar Ambulance Service.