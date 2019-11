NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is making residents aware of a phone scam.

According to authorities, citizens have received calls about warrants for “failure to appear” and other charges filed against them.

Victims of the scam were told to meet at local businesses to resolve the matter.

Officials affirm that the calls are a scam and law enforcement is not making random calls to residents in this matter.