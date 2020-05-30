Happening Now: Rally against police brutality held in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WTRF) – River Valley Voices In Action is holding a Saturday rally in East Liverpool to protest the recent death of George Floyd.
The rally is expected to take place from 1-3 p.m. at the East Liverpool City Hall. Organizers say gloves and masks will be provided to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
The organization is dedicated to seeking solutions that ultimately make the community a better and safer environment for all residents.
