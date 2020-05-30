Happening Now: Rally against police brutality held in East Liverpool

A business front is converted into a memorial for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WTRF) – River Valley Voices In Action is holding a Saturday rally in East Liverpool to protest the recent death of George Floyd.

The rally is expected to take place from 1-3 p.m. at the East Liverpool City Hall. Organizers say gloves and masks will be provided to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

The organization is dedicated to seeking solutions that ultimately make the community a better and safer environment for all residents.

