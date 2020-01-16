Harrison Energy Center is under contract

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – One local county has opened doors to new opportunities.

Harrison Energy Center is now under contract. Plans call for a one- thousand megawatt natural gas-fired plant. The proposed plant has the capacity to power nearly one-million homes.

Officials say it is still a long process but they have high hopes that 2020 will be the year.

“Natural gas is a way to go now if you move out to the western part of the state its wind solar things like that,” said Harrison County Commissioner Paul Coffland. “Hopefully they’ll start moving dirt and construction here in 2020.”

Nearly $1 billion will be invested into the power plant by the parent company, which is based in Houston, Texas. Once construction begins, they say it will be a 2-3 year timeframe to construct the plant and to have it online.

During the construction process, it is expected to bring in close to 700 jobs and create around 20 permanent jobs once completed.