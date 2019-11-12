Harvard grad students enrich business skills through WV visit

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – When it came to enriching their future endeavors in the business field, graduate students at Harvard University set their sights for West Virginia.

Over the weekend, they traveled across the Mountain State, learning about the state’s business, culture and values along the way.

The grad students made a pit stop in Wheeling Monday where they met with local business leaders at an international company’s headquarters, right here in the Friendly City.

I think the Northern Panhandle kind of stands apart — so, I’m hoping while they see West Virginia and why these people selected to grow and start their businesses in West Virginia, I’m hoping they understand some of the things we deal with in a section of the state that’s only 14 and a half miles wide on I-70 — so, some of our challenges and opportunities that we are able to embrace. Erikka Storch, President of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

