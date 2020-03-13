Head of School at Linsly provides COVID-19 Coronavirus Update

Wheeling, WV.A (WTRF)- The Linsly School will be canceled today to help prepare faculty an opportunity to prepare for the possibility of providing virtual learning.

The full statement from Justin Zimmerman, Head of School can be read below

Dear members of the Linsly community,

I am writing this evening to update you on the most recent developments pertaining to the Coronavirus COVID-19 and what it means to our Linsly community. In the past week since we have returned from spring break, many new developments have occured, including the recent announcement yesterday of the Global Level 3 Health Advisory for European travel issued by The Department of State.

Please know that both as a parent and as a school administrator, I share your concerns pertaining to the health and well-being of all of our students. With this in mind, we have been working closely with Howard Gamble from the Ohio County Health Department to assure that we are taking all necessary precautions to protect our students, faculty, staff and their families.

As many of you may know, we have students from Europe who went home, and we also had a group of students who traveled to Germany over break before the Department of State declared a Level 3 travel advisory for European countries. As a result of this announcement, and in adherence with the Department of State guidelines put into effect yesterday, Linsly is required to quarantine these 14 students for 14 days. These students have shown no symptoms, and it is out of both an abundance of caution as well as the mandate that we have taken the necessary steps to quarantine these students. Please refer to this article from NPR for a more detailed explanation on travel from Europe.

As of right now, the Director of Ohio County Health has stated that it is still safe for Linsly to hold classes on campus. However, we believe it is in the best interest of our students and faculty to cancel school “today”, Friday, March 13, to allow our faculty an opportunity to prepare for the possibility of providing virtual learning. With the closing of schools in Ohio, we are painfully aware that we may have to close in the coming days or weeks.

We are currently planning to have school on Monday, but this is a very fluid situation. As of now, we are canceling the Upper School Winter Athletic Recognition ceremony scheduled for Sunday night, and we are also canceling all athletic events and practices scheduled for tomorrow and Saturday. We also ask that day students remain home and do not come to campus Friday or over the weekend. We will write with an additional update this coming weekend.

I am deeply grateful to everyone for being sensitive to the complexities of this difficult situation and for your dedication to working together to prioritize the health and well-being of our entire Linsly community.

Justin Zimmerman- Head of School