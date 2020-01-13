Health and Fitness alternatives for First Responders

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Motivated Monday we work to bring you all the latest information on health and fitness alternatives,we turn our focus to first responders.

What do they do to stay healthy and fit , while battling everyday challenges

This year Thrive Wheeling decided to offer some of their services to the Wheeling Police and Fire departments.

The services they use are tailored to fit their exact needs for their profession.

“Firefighters, one of the services we give them is free sauna session, that really helps detox. Because you know when they are going in the buildings or even doing training’s, that smoke inhalation goes on their body. So that is one way that we can help them detox and be healthier, but as far as Wheeling City Police Officers they always carry around a 20 pound belt, and I don’t know if you know but it is terrible for their SI joints, lower back and so AllCore is one of the things that we have there to help them.” Seth Keeney – Thrive Wheeling Spa Partner

One thing recommended for police officers is the AllCore 360 Machine.

It helps with officers core strength and stability.

This makes them better suited to hold their equipment, which Sgt. Sanders says in return makes them do their jobs better.

They wear bullet proof vests and gun belts which weigh between 20 and 25 pounds.

“So all of that stuff is causing our hips to move certain directions and our shoulders to maybe slope and do some other things.” Sgt. Josh Sanders – Wheeling Police Department

Firemen also wear and carry a lot of equipment.

From their Fire Helmet, bunker pants and coat, to the SCBA air pacs and more.

Fire Engineer/ Paramedic Tom Haluscak has used the Infrared Sauna and says it helps the smoke just pour out of him.

“Sweating out a lot of the toxins, for me it helps me feel better, and I’ve been on a fire in the middle of the week and by Saturday I’m in that sauna and I can still smell the smoke coming off of me.” Tom Haluscak – Wheeling Fire Engineer/ Paramedic

Both first responders say to go and check it out for yourself! You won’t be disappointed!

If you think you would like to try out anything Thrive Wheeling has to offer head on over to their website.

LINK: https://www.thrivewheeling.com/

