Healthplex pays to keep roof over Ohio Valley families

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — The CEO of Youth Services System, John Moses, says when there is a need, the community answers the call. And that’s exactly what happened Thursday in Marshall County with a giant check. And Ryan Ferns Healthplex owners say this isn’t the first generous gift from them and this won’t be the last.

And it comes at a time where money is running thin for all.

Families are really suffering in the Ohio Valley, and we decided to jump in and help out. Ryan Ferns, Owner of Ryan Ferns Healthplex

It’s an expression of their compassion. When people approach you because they recognize that there’s a need out there that has to be satisfied, I mean that speaks to their heart. John Moses, CEO of Youth Services System

Youth Services System is grateful to the Ferns family and A&B Kia for recognizing the distress in our community and doing something about it. So, who is the face this money will save?

Rescuing families from potential eviction, especially families with kids. John Moses, CEO of Youth Services System

Paying rent has grown tougher since the pandemic shutdown.

They might be on the street if it’s not for some assistance. We just feel as a family that if there’s a need and it’s important, that we step up and help out in any way we can. Ryan Ferns, Owner of Ryan Ferns Healthplex

And giving a hefty check doesn’t mean the Ryan Ferns Healthplex is untouched by the financial repercussions of this pandemic…

We had a period where a portion of our facility was completely shut down. So, we’re not immune to decreases in business activity, but it doesn’t mean that there aren’t others who are suffering much worse. Ryan Ferns, Owner of Ryan Ferns Healthplex

In 41 years of running YSS, Moses never knows what problem will be knocking at his door.

Some of them are fairly typical, and some are fairly unusual. But, a gift like this gives us a chance to say yes. John Moses, CEO of Youth Services System

Now, the YSS CEO says his biggest fear was that services would close during the pandemic, but thanks to dedicated staff, the essential work inside is continuing on. And thanks to the Ryan Ferns Healthplex, Ohio Valley families will continue to have a roof over their heads.