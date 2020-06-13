Heat on the rise! Don’t forget the kids, pets in the vehicle

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Temperatures continue to increase as we slowly slip into summer, which leads to more people getting outdoors and enjoying the sun.

However, that also unfortunately means more dehydration and heat related issues. One major issue is children being left in hot cars.

Wheeling fire department says in just ten minutes, temperatures in vehicles can raise 20 degrees and reach anywhere from 130 to 172 degrees.

They say to not leave a child in a hot car for any reason, and cracking a window or parking in the shade does not help.

You don’t think sometimes that ‘Oh, I’m just going to run in here real quick. It’s only going to take a second.’ Well, then it winds up being a couple of minutes. Maybe there’s a line—maybe you’re paying a bill and there’s a mess up there or something. You just think you’re going to be gone for a couple seconds and it winds up being minutes. In minutes ,the temperature can change in a car drastically. Tobias Bachman, Lt. Fire Inspector – Wheeling Fire Department

Bachman says the same circumstances goes for pets.

If you cannot take the pet inside, do not go inside. In fact, he says they have had two cases in the last week of children being left in hot cars.

If you can’t remember, put your phone or wallet in the backseat to remind you.

