Help bring up future generations by subbing at Indian Creek

Wintersville, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s easy to think of education substitutes as just someone who shows up when the teacher can’t come in.

But even someone who’s in the classroom for one day can be a mentor, a guide, or even a friend to a student in need.

That’s what Indian Creek wants to let future subs know as they start the school year.

Assistant Superintendent John Belt tells me they need bus drivers, cooks, and custodians, along with teachers.

So chances are, your skills are needed to keep this school year running.

And if you want to make it a more permanent career—he says the sub list is the first place they look for full-time hires.

It’s a chance to work with kids. And if you work with kids, you know it helps you stay young and energized and active, it’s a chance to serve your community, and it’s a foot in the door, like I said, we hire from our substitute ranks. John Belt, Assistant Superintendent, Indian Creek Local School District

He says the education requirements are dependent upon the job.

Substitute teachers will need a 4-year degree, becoming a teacher aide requires a 2-year degree, and for other positions they’re asking for a high school diploma or GED.

With 2,000 students to serve, Belt calls it ‘mission critical’ that they have the right amount of staff.

So by applying, you aren’t just stepping up to help a staffing shortage—you’re stepping up to help raise future generations.