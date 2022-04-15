WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Now that they announced plans to renovate a downtown Wheeling building to become their new headquarters, Helping Heroes is hoping the public will continue to support them.

The organization is planning its 9th annual fundraiser for homeless veterans.

Mark your calendars for May 20th at River City.

It will be an evening of dinner, prizes, the chance to dance and fellowship.

Helping Heroes hopes their recent big announcement sparks more excitement to attend.

Helping Heroes to transform downtown Wheeling building

A lot of people are going to be interested in what it is that we’re doing and how we’re doing it, so I think there will be a lot of excitement this year. Our crowd has continued to grow every year, with the exception of the COVID year, which we didn’t have a fundraiser. We did it online. The crowd has grown every year and we hope that continues. Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder, Helping Heroes

Harrison said he appreciates the unwavering support that Helping Heroes has received from the community over the years.

Again, the Helping Heroes fundraiser is on Friday, May 20th at River City in Wheeling.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.

There will be dinner, prizes and several raffles. DJ Donnie Gilbert is providing entertainment.

Helping Heroes also says they have a few surprises planned.

Tickets are $30 a person or $50 for a couple. You can purchase tickets at the Helping Heroes offices in the former OVMC complex, at the door on the night of the event, or by clicking here.