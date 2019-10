STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Herald-Star Speaker Series is right around the corner.

Matthew Charles is one of the first people to benefit from the First Step Act, which was signed by President Trump on December 21, 2018.

The bill has benefited more than 3,000 Americans, according to authorities.

The presentation will be held at Steubenville High School Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m.

For ticket information, please call 740-283-4711.