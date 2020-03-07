No injuries reported in overnight house fire on Warwood Ave

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire at 515 Warwood Avenue around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arriving on scene, first responders noticed the home was fully engulfed in flames and quickly spreading to neighboring homes. This prompted a second alarm and additional firefighters, both on and off duty, were called onto the scene.

Midnight, March 7: active scene on Warwood Avenue. pic.twitter.com/GTPmcmeFWP — Wheeling, WV Fire (@WheelingFD) March 7, 2020

The blaze was fully under control around 2 a.m. Saturday after an aggresive exterior attack by first responders.

Two homes sustained heavy damage from the fire and a third residence suffered exterior damage. Firefighters did prevent the blaze from spreading to a multi-story apartment building.

Warwood Avenue/State Route 2 was closed overnight but reopened Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported from the incident. Investigators are still working to determine a cause of the fire.

