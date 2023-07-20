STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Which do you prefer to get to where you’re going…a bus, a bike or a car?

If you live in Brooke, Hancock or Jefferson Counties, your local government needs your answer.

The Metropolitan Planning Commission is working on two separate transportation plans to find out how you commute.

With that information, they can find out how best to apply for federal money—and keep the community on the go.

The plans are a requirement from the federal government, and are particularly important for senior citizens and those with disabilities.

“Are they riding the bus in Weirton, are they riding the bus in Steubenville? Are they using a senior form of transportation that has been designed specifically for them? We want to know what they’re doing. And we also are very concerned about the gaps in our transportation system. There are a lot of folks here that do not have cars. How are they getting around?” Craig Brown, Community Planning Director, Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission

The commission hopes to develop what they call a transportation snapshot from surveys.

A link to the survey is on the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission Facebook page.

They have also distributed hard copies.