How does Gov. Justice plan on enforcing the new indoor face covering requirement?

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Justice announced a new indoor face covering requirement.
Not only is there a new indoor face-covering requirement, but this was issued as an executive order from the Governor.
“If a police officer tells them that we are under a state mandatory executive order from the governor and you have got to wear your mask in the building, and they refuse to do so, I have been advised by my council that they can be charged with obstruction of justice,” he said.
Also, if you see someone who is not wearing a mask, Justice had a simple instruction: Call the police.
“They are obstructing justice,” he said. “They will suffer the consequences.”
“We’ve been pleading with people,” Justice said after reading a list of the most recent deaths. “We’ve got to do something.”
