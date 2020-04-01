How is journalism changing at 7NEWS?

I’ve been in the business 38 years, starting my 39th year, and even after 9/11 things changed for us after, and we handled things very differently. But this is something like we’ve never seen before. Brenda Danehart-Gessler, WTRF 7News Director

Learning how to conduct journalism during this pandemic has been a new challenge; starting with how we communicate.

I believe from the very start WTRF took this very seriously. We began to limit access to our building. Brenda Danehart-Gessler, WTRF 7News Director

There are less than 10 people in the Newsroom at all times. On the weekdays, normally our 5 and 6 o’clock shows are double anchor shows. Well, now we’re down to one anchor. And, my favorite part in the newscast is cross-talk.

Shelby Davis- WTRF 7News Reporter



No more one-on-ones is not the only change. Anyone who can work from home is doing exactly that. And some reporters say interviewing through this medium can feel impersonal at times for our loving, living, local station.

When you are speaking with some of the older officials in the community, some of them don’t know how to use Facetime or Skype. Shelby Davis- WTRF 7News Reporter

It’s a whole brand-new way to think. It was challenging at first, but I think it’s working well with the Facetimes, and Skypes, and phoners (phone interviews). We just do everything outside. When we have to, we certainly keep our distance. Brenda Danehart-Gessler, WTRF 7News Director

Now we don’t have to travel far to meet with community members. And as we continue to provide vital information, we’re getting creative, utilizing all technology.

We have had so many different angles on this pandemic. So many different things you would need to know. A small bit of information. Whether it’s a non-profit or where to turn for help. Brenda Danehart-Gessler, WTRF 7News Director

We are an essential business. We have to bring you this information. We have to bring you the truth. And, to be able to keep you guys up to date on all of this in all these unique ways is just really inspiring to me to see how journalism has really come together in these times. Shelby Davis- WTRF 7News Reporter

As we heard our president say, the next two weeks will be extremely difficult. So, we will again be challenged on how we report things. But one thing is certain; we are still here and we are still working for you.