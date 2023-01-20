STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Last year around 900 Trinity Health patients were kept alive, or had their illness shortened, through donations.

Not from people giving their money…but from giving their blood.

National Blood Donor Month is here again, and hospitals are trying to replenish a shortage that started well before COVID.

That can start with your contribution to the Red Cross Media Days this Monday and Tuesday at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack.

You may be surprised to hear what you give every time you sit in the donation chair and squeeze that stress ball.

Every donation when you give a unit of blood, you can give packed red blood cells, platelets, cryoprecipitate, and FFP, fresh frozen plasma. So potentially every unit of blood could save four to five lives. Theresa Clark, Market Director of Lab Services, Trinity Health System

If the thought of giving your blood is hard to stomach, you aren’t alone—but she urges us to think about the positives.

She stresses that there will always be someone there to check on you during the process.