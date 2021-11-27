How to make a healthy meal out of the Thanksgiving leftovers

Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF) – We hope everyone enjoyed a nice Thanksgiving dinner!

You might be wondering now what to do with all those leftovers.

After a day filled with eating– starting that diet might not be a bad idea. You can actually turn those leftovers into healthy meal prep.

When you look at the Thanksgiving spread- there’s a nice option. Dieticians say you can turn those leftovers into several healthy meals for the week.

A small portion of potatoes is good. The white meat on the turkey is good for you. And of course, those fall veggies.

One of the things I like to tell people would be making portioned controlled meals for later or for the weekend. So as you pack up the turkey dinner and everyone is done eating maybe make your own individual serving sizes over the next couple days. Jill Spangler, Director of Nutrition Services, Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Now when it comes to all that leftover pumpkin pie—Unfortunately there are no healthy tips about that.

Just try not to eat it all in one sitting- even though it’s hard not to!