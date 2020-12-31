BreakThru ready to help those overcoming addiction in the new year

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – You could be fighting your way out of addiction, and it’s not always as simple as a New Year’s Resolution.

But, you’re not alone in this.

WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital’s BreakThru service is in its fourth year of helping patients facing addiction or substance use.

BreakThru Care Manager Martha Polinsky said all it takes is perseverance and determination to overcome addiction.

But first accept help, and make a plan.

Polinsky suggested about keeping your goals simple, even if it’s something as little as making a phone call to services like BreakThru.

We see people who have tried a lot of different things and just hasn’t been working for them. We like to really talk with them and look at their past what have you done before. Open your mind up to something different you haven’t tried before. Martha Polinsky, BreakThru’s Continuum of Care Manger/Outreach

If you’re struggling with overcoming alcohol or drug addiction, Polinsky said don’t give up.

Anyone who wants to recover could text (304) 860-7038. That number is available 24-7.

Or, you could call them at their office number at (304) 221-4528 anytime after this weekend.